Crash in Goose Creek leaves two dead, tied to wrong way crash in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people have died after a crash in Goose Creek Sunday morning.
The crash happened at around 11:40 in the 200 block of Goose Creek Boulevard.
Police say the driver of a Ford F-150, traveling southbound on Goose Creek Boulevard rear-ended of a Nissan Cube that was also traveling southbound. This reportedly forced both the Nissan and the Ford to travel across the median into oncoming northbound traffic.
The Nissan then rotated sideways and was hit by a northbound Chevrolet SUV. The Ford F-150 continued southbound in the northbound travel lane. Upon entering North Charleston, the F-150 struck several other vehicles before stopping.
The driver of the Nissan Cube was declared dead at the scene, according to police. The driver of the F-150 was later declared dead after his collisions in North Charleston. The driver of the Chevrolet SUV was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.
