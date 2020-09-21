Crews working on new intersection of Hwy 178 and Hwy 78 in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway 178 in Dorchester County is expected to be closed to all traffic at the Highway 78 intersection until Friday, September 25 around 3 p.m. The closure is needed for crews to re-do the intersection formally know as the “fork.”
The intersection improvement project is part of the larger Highway 78 Improvement Project which will eventually improve safety conditions, increase traffic capacity and improve traffic flow on nearly 10 miles of Highway 78.
“This is probably the biggest component of this project," county spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said about the intersection changes. "It was really about safety. The way, currently, that 178 and 78 align, it was a very sharp angle. You’ve got traffic coming in at high speeds from 78 around almost a blind curve, and then you’ve also got traffic coming the other direction up a hill. So you’re creating two obstructions... so with the realignment, it gives you that better view and that 90 degree angle to see traffic in all directions.”
Below is the detour information and a map.
Highway 178 Eastbound Detour
During the above-mentioned closure, all eastbound traffic will be detoured onto Schoolhouse Road to Highway 78.
Highway 178 Westbound Detour
During the above-mentioned closure, all westbound traffic will be detoured from Highway 78 onto Schoolhouse Road to Highway 178.
"We had to close the road in order to expedite the work...but also to get it done safer for the crews because they’re realigning the new road and taking out the old road at the same time, “Norton added. “We’re on schedule to reopen the intersection on Friday the 25th, but we need motorists to know that when it does reopen, it’s going to be a new traffic pattern. So instead of continuing straight for about that eighth mile that you would have down to the bridge, you’re going to have a curve to the right, and you’re going to come out to a 90 degree intersection with a stop sign.”
The intersection is part of Phase 2A which is expected to be done in 2021. Phase 2B is expected to begin in 2021. You can read about the projects by clicking: here.
The total cost for these phases is about $26.5 million. The money to pay for it comes from the Dorchester County Transportation Authority, Rural Guideshare Funds and a 2017 USDOT TIGER Grant.
