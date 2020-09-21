DHEC accepting input about proposed Walmart distribution center in Dorchester County

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - State officials are looking for public input regarding a proposed Walmart distribution center in Dorchester County.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is now accepting public comment in connection with Walmart’s plans for 1111 U.S. Highway 78 near Ridgeville.
The $220 million development, which is referred to in site plans as “Project Night,” is expected to bring more than 1,000 new jobs to the area.
Walmart announced in July that this “direct import” facility should take around 14 months to build and that when completed, it will supply regional centers that serve a total of close to 850 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores.
Site plans released by DHEC show that the main warehouse building will take up nearly 2.8 million square feet.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved “job development credits” and awarded a $5 million Set-Aside grant to Dorchester County for related project costs, according to the governor’s office.
A public notice from DHEC states that a stormwater permit is being sought, but that there would be “no wetland impacts.” The agency is accepting comments from the public until September 29.
