FIRST ALERT: Coastal flood warning, high rip current risk in effect Monday

There is also a high risk of rip currents in the area through Monday night. Forecasters say rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from the shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water because of dangerous surf conditions. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.