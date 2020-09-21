FIRST ALERT: Coastal flood warning, high rip current risk in effect Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An elevated risk of coastal flooding could cause road closures in low-lying areas of the Lowcountry around lunchtime on Monday.
A coastal flood warning will be in effect Monday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The National Weather Service said one to two feet of inundation above ground level is expected along shorelines and tidal waterways.
The warning is in effect for Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties.
Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says some roads in downtown Charleston will likely be forced to close because of flooding. Properties may also flood around the time of high tide which is 11:57 a.m. Saltwater inundation will be possible two to three hours before and after high tide.
Authorities warn drivers to never drive around barricades on closed streets or through water of unknown depth.
There is also a high risk of rip currents in the area through Monday night. Forecasters say rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from the shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water because of dangerous surf conditions. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
A high surf advisory is also in effect until 5 p.m. Monday because of large breaking waves of five to seven feet in the surf zone.
