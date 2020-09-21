FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks left lane, slows traffic on I-526E

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash reported during Monday morning’s commute is causing traffic delays on I-526 near the Daniel Island exit.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reported the crash happened at approximately 6:38 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-526 one mile east of exit 24, the Daniel Island exit.
The crash has blocked the left lane of the interstate, according to traffic signs in the area.
Drivers in the area were reporting near stand-still traffic near the crash scene. The drive time from Charleston to Mount Pleasant has increased to about 41 minutes as of just before 7 a.m.
It is not clear whether anyone has been injured.
Anyone traveling from North Charleston to Mount Pleasant should consider taking an alternate route until the scene is cleared.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.