FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Highs in the 70s for 1st Day of Fall!

High pressure will begin to lose its grip late in the week as remnants from Beta move east. A few showers with more muggy temps are possible this weekend before rain chance increase early next week. Afternoon temperatures will begin to feel not as cool by Thursday. In the tropics, there are no areas we are concerned about, but we are continuing to watch Tropical Storm Beta near the Texas coastline. The storm should make landfall tomorrow and will produce heavy rain over Texas and parts of Louisiana. We will monitor the track to see if there are any impacts late in the week.