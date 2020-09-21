FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Highs in the 70s for 1st Day of Fall!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will control the forecast throughout much of the work week! Look for a lot of sunshine with temperatures trending well below normal. Overnight lows should fall back into the 50s under mostly clear skies. Farther inland near I-95 temperatures could fall to near 50 degrees! The official start to Fall kicks off Tuesday and the forecast high is in the 70s. Temperatures have not peaked in the 70s for the official start to Fall in 5+ years! The last four official starts have been in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees- enjoy this change!
High pressure will begin to lose its grip late in the week as remnants from Beta move east. A few showers with more muggy temps are possible this weekend before rain chance increase early next week. Afternoon temperatures will begin to feel not as cool by Thursday. In the tropics, there are no areas we are concerned about, but we are continuing to watch Tropical Storm Beta near the Texas coastline. The storm should make landfall tomorrow and will produce heavy rain over Texas and parts of Louisiana. We will monitor the track to see if there are any impacts late in the week.
TONIGHT: Chilly and mostly clear; LOW: 55.
TOMORROW: Sunny and comfortable, not as breezy; HIGH: 75.
WEDNESDAY: Not as cool; HIGH: 79.
THURSDAY: Warmer with more clouds; HIGH:83.
FRIDAY: Muggy start with isolated shower chance; HIGH: 84.
SATURDAY: Mainly dry, isolated shower/storm; HIGH: 85.
SUNDAY: Slight chance for isolated showers/storm; HIGH: 85.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.