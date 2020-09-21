Motorcyclist killed in Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist died Sunday night in a three-vehicle crash.
The incident happened at approximately 6:10 p.m. Sunday on College Park Road near Gailmoor Drive, Cpl. Sonny Collins said.
Troopers say the rider of a 2018 Harley Davidson traveling west on College Park Road struck the rear of a 2006 Jeep SUV and was thrown from the motorcycle. The victim was then struck by a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The rider of the motorcycle that struck the Jeep died in the incident, Collins said. Troopers say the victim was not wearing a helmet.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
No charges are expected to be filed in the crash, Collins said.
