Mt. Pleasant kicks off 10th annual Business and Community Expo

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce is kicking off its 10th annual Business and Community Expo Monday, but because of the pandemic, the event is going virtual.
The event, which is usually a one day event, will now be 10 days long. It is designed to give different Mount Pleasant and Tri-County businesses the chance to network and partner with each other.
It is also open to the public to give provide opportunities for assistance with business partnerships, adding new services and job seekers.
About 40 different companies are planning to have a virtual booth this year, including companies in fields like advertising and publishing, banking, insurance, healthcare, retail, colleges, hotels and nonprofits.
The expo is free for the public to attend. The only requirement is that users download an app so they can log on and off the event any time throughout the next 10 days.
“What I’m most excited about is we decided to move forward, we took the pivot, we looked at all the information that we could," Expo Committee Chairman Michael Cochran said. "We have smart people on our team and they put their heads together and said we have an option other than just closing the event down until next year or skipping a year.”
The event will launch Monday morning. Cochran says guests can register any time throughout the week and choose to visit any vendor. They can also request a live chat with any of the businesses.
