Multiple crews battle house fire on Wadmalaw Island

WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - St. Johns Fire officials confirmed multiple fire crews are working to contain a house fire reported Monday morning on Wadmalaw Island.
Firefighters responded to the call at approximately 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of Grans Avenue.
As of shortly after noon, crews were still on the scene.
No injuries have been reported and all occupants were able to get out of the home, firefighters say.
There is no word yet on the extent of damage or a possible cause.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
