FIRST ALERT: Crash shuts down Rivers Avenue in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash that has blocked all lanes of Rivers Avenue.
The crash happened in the area of Rivers Avenue at Otranto Road, according to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard. As of shortly after noon, both directions of Rivers Avenue are closed as first responders work the scene.
Several law enforcement agencies are assisting and traffic is being rerouted, he said.
Authorities have not confirmed how many people have been injured or provided details about the extent of any injuries.
Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
