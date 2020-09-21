S.C. reports 393 new cases of COVID-19, 13 confirmed deaths

Monday's totals bring the number of confirmed cases to 134,884, probable cases to 3,240, confirmed deaths to 3,040, and 172 probable deaths. (Source: AP)
By Riley Bean | September 21, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT - Updated September 21 at 2:15 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there have been 393 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 new probable cases.

The agency reported 13 confirmed deaths and no probable deaths attributed to the disease in Monday’s report.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 134,884, probable cases to 3,240, confirmed deaths to 3,040, and 172 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,241,532
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 4,120
Percent Positive in latest test results 9.5%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Monday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,391 78
Berkeley County 5,253 83
Charleston County 15,257 238
Colleton County 972 41
Dorchester County 3,951 85
Georgetown County 1,761 40
Orangeburg County 3,019 119
Williamsburg County 1,240 38

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID19-Case_and_Probable_S... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

COVID19-Death-Summary_9-21-... by Live 5 News



