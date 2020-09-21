S.C. reports 393 new cases of COVID-19, 13 confirmed deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there have been 393 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 new probable cases.
The agency reported 13 confirmed deaths and no probable deaths attributed to the disease in Monday’s report.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 134,884, probable cases to 3,240, confirmed deaths to 3,040, and 172 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Monday afternoon.
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
