Students in some districts return to the classroom Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More students are returning to the classroom this week as restrictions put in place during the pandemic have been lifted.
The Charleston County School District said almost 8,000 more students will begin reporting to school in person in the coming weeks.
Starting on Monday, all elementary and middle school students who want to return to the classroom will be able to do so. District officials say all CCSD high school students will be able to return to school by Oct. 1.
Meanwhile, Dorchester District 2 schools will transition to hybrid learning Monday after recent state health reports show a consistent decline in COVID-19 rates in the county.
Officials say any shift in the learning-based model does not affect students who are enrolled in the district’s Virtual Academy. Parents should have received an email from their child’s school.
DD2 started the school year two weeks ago under an all-virtual plan.
Georgetown County schools are also transitioning to a hybrid model on Monday.
About 70 percent of all of the Georgetown County district’s students, approximately 6,000, will return to the classroom, but they will be split into two groups. Each group will come to school only twice per week.
