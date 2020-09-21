Thousands of Dorchester County students return in person

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of Dorchester District Two students returned in person Monday for the first time in months.
The school district, which the state’s department of health has classified at a “medium” risk level for COVID-19, transitioned into its hybrid model after two weeks of all virtual.
“When you see the numbers in the trend, you have to have hope we’re moving in the right direction,” DD2 Superintendent Joe Pye said last week. “We are just moving there safely, cautiously, and putting the best interest of our students first.”
At Ashley Ridge High School, more than 800 students came back in person, many of them returning to a classroom for the first time since the state closed schools back in March.
“The first half of the alphabet will come Monday and Tuesday, and the second half of the alphabet will come Wednesday and Thursday,” Principal Brooke Matthews said. “Everybody will be participating in e-learning on Fridays.”
All students and staff who enter the building are required to wear face masks and remain socially distant from one another. Arrows have also been placed in the hallways showing students which way to walk.
“With the hybrid model, we have cut our classes in half, so the most they have is 16 or 17, and we’ve put red tape on the desks students cannot sit in," Matthews said.
A few teachers are also taking on new challenges like teaching some students online at the same time they’re teaching some in person.
“We’re particularly doing that for our advanced placement classes just because we don’t want them to miss out," Matthews said. "It’s been a strain on our teachers, but I’ll tell you they’re coming out like champs.”
Teacher Nikki Marlowe doesn’t have to do that but is teaching both virtual and in-person classes.
“90-percent about why they’re here is to learn," Marlowe said. "The other 10-percent is creating relationships with kids, kids between kids, and kids between staff. So that’s our big piece right now, because they’ve been missing that for the last six or seven months.”
The school board is set to have a discussion in a couple weeks on whether they will reopen all schools to students five days a week, but first, board members want to see how the hybrid model goes and how the COVID-19 numbers trend countywide.
“Our hope is that if the numbers continue to decrease like they have been, we will get to face-to-face,” Matthews said. "This week and next week is hybrid, but we want our students back. That’s the best way for them to learn, but we also want to do it in a safe manner.”
