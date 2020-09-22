Chapin family mourns as they mark one year since deadly Lake Murray boat crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday marks one year since a boating accident on Lake Murray took a Chapin man’s life.
Stan Kiser was on his pontoon boat with his wife and daughter when investigators say they were hit by another boater.
His wife, Shawn Kiser, lost her leg from the crash and his daughter Morgan was also injured.
Shawn Kiser has spent 9 months in physical therapy, regaining her strength after the accident left her with one leg.
“It feels like yesterday you know, like why did it have to happen?” Kiser said.
Shawn said the hardest part trying to move forward without her husband of 38 years.
“If tears could build a stairway and memories could build a lane, I would go to heaven right now and bring stan back home,” Shawn Kiser said.
She said sometimes looking at Lake Murray brings back painful memories from the accident.
“Then on the other hand I see the sailboats go by and Stan loved to sail and it’s a comfort,” Shawn Kiser said.
Shawn’s two daughters, Sloan and Morgan Kiser said their thankful to have their mom and each other but they wish they could have had more time with their dad.
“So many more conversations to have, so much more advice he could have given, we talked every day, it’s just been so hard to not have my best friend to talk to every day,” Sloan Kiser said.
Morgan Kiser was on the boat with her parents and suffered a head injury from the accident.
“It takes everything from you, that kind of experience, it’s something that I wouldn’t have ever imagined in my wildest dreams,” Morgan Kiser said.
Morgan said her mom never stopped fighting to regain strength. In March, after months of physical therapy, Shawn walked across the basketball court at a Gamecock women’s basketball game with Coach Dawn Staley. Morgan and Sloan say it’s their mom’s strength that gives them the strength to continue moving forward.
The family started a Facebook page a year ago called “SAFE the lake".Their mission is to create awareness about boater safety to save another person from a boating accident like the one that took Stan Kiser.
