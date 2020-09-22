Crash in Goose Creek tied to wrong-way crash in North Charleston, 3 deaths reported

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people died after a pair crashes Monday in Goose Creek and North Charleston that authorities say are related.
The first crash happened at approximately 11:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Goose Creek Boulevard, according to Goose Creek Police Capt. James Brown. In that crash, the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling southbound and rear-ended a Nissan Cube that was also traveling southbound, Brown said. The collision forced both the Nissan and the Ford across the median and into oncoming northbound traffic.
The Nissan rotated sideways and was hit by a northbound Chevrolet SUV. The driver of the Nissan died at the scene and EMS took the driver of the Chevrolet to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver of the Ford truck continued southbound in the northbound lane of Goose Creek Boulevard into North Charleston, where the roadway becomes Rivers Avenue.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the driver killed in the Goose Creek crash.
The second crash happened shortly before noon in the area of Rivers Avenue at Otranto Road, according to North Charleston Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.
Investigators say the wrong-way driver struck multiple vehicles on Rivers Avenue.
The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was killed in the second crash along with a second motorist.
Rivers Avenue remained closed for approximately eight hours as crews responded to the second scene and cleared widespread debris from the roadway. The roadway reopened shortly before 8:45 p.m., Deckard said.
The coroner has not released the identities of the two people killed in the second crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
