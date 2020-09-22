Crash in Goose Creek tied to wrong-way crash in North Charleston, 3 deaths reported

The first crash happened at approximately 11:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Goose Creek Boulevard, according to Goose Creek Police Capt. James Brown. In that crash, the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling southbound and rear-ended a Nissan Cube that was also traveling southbound, Brown said. The collision forced both the Nissan and the Ford across the median and into oncoming northbound traffic.