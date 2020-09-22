Dorchester District 2 investigating parent concerns over school lunches

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Dorchester District Two parents say their children were left hungry on Monday after they were served inadequate school lunches.
Parents say their kids didn’t want to eat them.
Monday was the first day that a portion of students returned to in-person learning in DD2.
Dorchester District 2 spokesperson Pat Raynor says they were made aware of the lunches late Monday and that it is being reviewed and investigated.
The district says it is not acceptable and officials are expected to provide an update Tuesday afternoon.
Raynor says this school year, the district contracted with an outside food vendor, Sodexo. The district’s food service director retired at the end of last school year.
Photos of the school lunches were posted on social media showing a waffle, sausage link and broccoli.
The district says it is working to determine how many schools were served the lunches in question.
Parents of students at Summerville High School and Fort Dorchester High School say they were served there.
