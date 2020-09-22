FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big Cool Down for 1st night of Fall; Warming Trend Kicks off Tomorrow afternoon!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will cool down quickly tonight after the sun sets. Inland lows should fall to the upper 40s once again with some coastal areas is the low 50s. Temperatures will start off chilly Wednesday and then rise to the upper 70s by the afternoon hours. High pressure will weaken over the next couple of days as a the remnants of Beta track closer. A southerly flow will pick up starting tomorrow afternoon and temps won’t feel as cool. The 80s return starting Friday and the mornings will feel more muggy. A few scattered showers and storms are possible by the end of the work week. Expect much warmer temperatures and more clouds this weekend.
In the tropics we are watching Tropical Storm Beta which continues to cause flooding in Houston, Texas. This storm will move closer to Louisiana mid-week then eventually into the Mississippi River Valley and closer to the Lowcountry. Right now we are only expecting some rain. Hurricane Teddy continues to move north off the northeastern coast of the U.S. Paulette has redeveloped and is of no concern. There is a disturbance near the coast of Florida that has a low-end chance of development. Florida and areas along the Gulf Coast will continue to monitor. No threats facing the Lowcountry right now!
TONIGHT: Feeling chilly and partly cloudy; LOW: 53.
TOMORROW: Comfortable with sun & clouds; HIGH: 78.
THURSDAY: Warm with more clouds; HIGH: 82.
FRIDAY: Warm and humid with slight chance for showers/storm; HIGH: 83.
SATURDAY: Warmer with slight chance for showers and storms; HIGH: 85.
SUNDAY: Warmer with the slight chance for isolated showers and storms; HIGH: 86.
