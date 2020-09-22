FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big Cool Down for 1st night of Fall; Warming Trend Kicks off Tomorrow afternoon!

In the tropics we are watching Tropical Storm Beta which continues to cause flooding in Houston, Texas. This storm will move closer to Louisiana mid-week then eventually into the Mississippi River Valley and closer to the Lowcountry. Right now we are only expecting some rain. Hurricane Teddy continues to move north off the northeastern coast of the U.S. Paulette has redeveloped and is of no concern. There is a disturbance near the coast of Florida that has a low-end chance of development. Florida and areas along the Gulf Coast will continue to monitor. No threats facing the Lowcountry right now!