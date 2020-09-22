Identities of victims in deadly North Charleston, Goose Creek crashes released

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston and Berkeley County Coroner’s Offices have released the identities of the three people who died in the crash that occurred Monday in Goose Creek and North Charleston.
Robin Hume, Mandi McPeak and John Shamblin, died as a result of injuries sustained in crashes on Goose Creek Boulevard and Rivers Avenue Monday morning.
Robin Hume, 64, was the driver of a Ford F-150 that struck a vehicle on Goose Creek Blvd and crossed over the median into oncoming traffic, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office. He was subsequently pronounced at Trident Medical Center Monday. Mandi McPeak, 31, was the driver of a vehicle that was struck on Rivers Ave. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
John Shamblin, 41, died as the scene of the Goose Creek Boulevard crash, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.
