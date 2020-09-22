Isle of Palms to vote on making temporary parking changes permanent

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Isle of Palms leaders will vote Tuesday to permanently eliminate parking on one of the city’s main thoroughfares.
Mayor Jimmy Carroll says city council will consider permanently banning all land-side parking on Palm Boulevard between 22nd and 40th Avenues.
That would remove between 100 and 150 parking spots.
About 4200 people live on Isle of Palms, but Carroll has said that number can quadruple on weekends, which leads to traffic backups on Palm Boulevard. Those backups can delay public safety personnel in emergencies.
Council will also discuss an emergency ordinance to require face coverings and address occupancy in bars and restaurants and live entertainment after 10 p.m.
