Lowcountry High School Football Schedule (9/25)

9/24
Charleston Math & Science at Baptist Hill
Pinewood Prep (0-3) at John Paul II
9/25
Stratford at Summerville (Live 5 Game of the Week)
Goose Creek at Berkeley
Ft. Dorchester at Ashley Ridge
Cane Bay at Wando
Stall at West Ashley
Colleton County at Bluffton
May River at James Island
Bishop England at Oceanside Collegiate
Woodland at Lake Marion
Cross at Military Magnet
Philip Simmons at Burke
St. John’s at Whale Branch
Academic Magnet at Battery Creek
Augusta Christian at First Baptist (4-0)
Porter-Gaud (1-2) at Hammond
Colleton Prep (0-3) at Hilton Head Christian
Christian Academy at Dorchester Academy (1-3)
Greenwood Christian at St. John’s Christian (4-0)
9/26
Hanahan at North Charleston
