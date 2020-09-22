Lowcountry High School Football Schedule (9/25)

By Kevin Bilodeau | September 22, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT - Updated September 22 at 5:39 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

9/24

Charleston Math & Science at Baptist Hill

Pinewood Prep (0-3) at John Paul II

9/25

Stratford at Summerville (Live 5 Game of the Week)

Goose Creek at Berkeley

Ft. Dorchester at Ashley Ridge

Cane Bay at Wando

Stall at West Ashley

Colleton County at Bluffton

May River at James Island

Bishop England at Oceanside Collegiate

Woodland at Lake Marion

Cross at Military Magnet

Philip Simmons at Burke

St. John’s at Whale Branch

Academic Magnet at Battery Creek

Augusta Christian at First Baptist (4-0)

Porter-Gaud (1-2) at Hammond

Colleton Prep (0-3) at Hilton Head Christian

Christian Academy at Dorchester Academy (1-3)

Greenwood Christian at St. John’s Christian (4-0)

9/26

Hanahan at North Charleston

