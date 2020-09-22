Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 2)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 3 catches for 29 yards in a 35-30 loss to Cleveland. The Summerville alum has 8 catches for 80 yards
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 3 tackles in a 35-30 loss to Cleveland. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 6 tackles
John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played offensive line in a 34-24 win over New Orleans
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 1 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in a 17-13 win over the Giants. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 1 tackle, 1 TFL and 1 sack.
Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played tackle in a 35-30 win over New England
Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Had 2 tackles in a 31-13 win over the Jets. The Goose Creek alum has 3 tackles
