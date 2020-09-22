Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 2)

By Kevin Bilodeau | September 22, 2020 at 1:11 AM EDT - Updated September 22 at 1:11 AM

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 3 catches for 29 yards in a 35-30 loss to Cleveland. The Summerville alum has 8 catches for 80 yards

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 3 tackles in a 35-30 loss to Cleveland. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 6 tackles

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played offensive line in a 34-24 win over New Orleans

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 1 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in a 17-13 win over the Giants. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 1 tackle, 1 TFL and 1 sack.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played tackle in a 35-30 win over New England

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Had 2 tackles in a 31-13 win over the Jets. The Goose Creek alum has 3 tackles

