Man accused of shooting, killing 4-year-old brought back to Horry County
Henry Moody (Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff | September 21, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT - Updated September 22 at 6:51 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of shooting and killing a four-year-old boy on the Fourth of July in Galivants Ferry is now back in Horry County.

Henry Tyrone Moody, 22, of Loris is charged with murder in connection to Carson Walker’s shooting death along Millpond Road.

Records from J. Reuben Long Detention Center show Moody was booked into jail at 11:23 a.m. Monday. He’s being held under no bond.

Robeson County deputies arrested Moody back in July along Progressive Farm Road.

