Mother of Faye Swetlik speaks of daughter’s death ahead of park ceremony

“If you feel like you don’t have a friend to play with, you can sit down on a buddy bench and somebody else will come and sit down with you and talk to you or somebody will come up to you knowing that you need a friend. I mean, kids are awesome that way and then they can go and play together,” Collins said. “Faye was always the first one to give a compliment, even randomly to people that she’s never met before. Like, we couldn’t go anywhere without her stopping like three or four different people to compliment them, be it their hair or if a color looked good on them, and she always wanted to make new friends.”