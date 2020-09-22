Saturday’s Battery home game postponed due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Battery’s home match on Saturday against Loudoun United FC has been postponed after members of the would be visiting team tested positive for COVID-19.
The USL Championship made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
The league said in a statement that the decision comes with “an abundance of caution”. According to the release, the individuals have been immediately isolated at home and are in good spirits under the care of team physicians.
There’s no word yet on when or if the match will be rescheduled.
The Battery are currently on a 9 match unbeaten streak and began this week just 3 points back of Tampa Bay for 1st place in the Group H standings. Loudoun United is tied for the 2nd lowest point total in the USL Championship.
Fans who purchased tickets for Saturday’s previously scheduled match will be contacted directly by the team regarding options for redeeming their tickets for a rescheduled or future match. Questions regarding purchased tickets can be sent to tickets@charlestonbattery.com.
