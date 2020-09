#SPDMissing Donald Jones, 15, was last seen Sept. 21 at 40th/Burroughs. He is 5'10", 130 lbs. and was wearing Nike flip flops, blue jean shorts, a reddish-orange shirt and white socks. He has a sling on his right arm and a horizonal scar on his forehead. If seen, call 911! pic.twitter.com/cH2jyvswQZ