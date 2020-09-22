S.C. reports 739 new cases of COVID-19, 30 confirmed deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday that nearly doubled the new cases the previous day. (Source: AP)
By Riley Bean | September 22, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT - Updated September 22 at 3:28 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday that nearly doubled the new cases the previous day.

The agency reported 739 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from 393 reported on Monday. It also reported 30 new probable cases, 30 confirmed deaths and 3 probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 137,406, probable cases to 3,383, confirmed deaths to 3,067, and 176 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,271,177
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 5,160
Percent Positive in latest test results 14.3%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Monday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,447 78
Berkeley County 5,264 84
Charleston County 15,315 239
Colleton County 982 41
Dorchester County 3,969 85
Georgetown County 1,753 38
Orangeburg County 3,027 119
Williamsburg County 1,240 40

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID-19_Case_and_Probable_... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

COVID19-Death-Summary_9-22-... by Live 5 News



