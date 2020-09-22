S.C. reports 739 new cases of COVID-19, 30 confirmed deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday that nearly doubled the new cases the previous day.
The agency reported 739 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from 393 reported on Monday. It also reported 30 new probable cases, 30 confirmed deaths and 3 probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 137,406, probable cases to 3,383, confirmed deaths to 3,067, and 176 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Monday afternoon.
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
