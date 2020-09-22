SC Republicans file appeal to require witness signature on absentee ballots in November

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Republicans and election officials have appealed to keep the requirement of a witness signature on absentee ballots for the November election.
The General Assembly passed an expansion of absentee voting that will allow any South Carolinian to vote absentee citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
A federal lawsuit was filed asking for the required witness signature on an absentee ballot to be waived due to coronavirus concerns.
U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs decided to waive the requirement for the November election.
But Tuesday, Republican lawmakers and the South Carolina State Election Commission filed an appeal to that decision.
Republicans have cited concerns over election security as the reason they want the signature requirement to remain in place.
It’s unclear when the appeal will be heard by the judge.
