Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you have not registered to vote in November’s election, you’re running out of time.
National Voter Registration Day, according to its website, is a nonpartisan civic holiday designed to celebrate democracy by encouraging people to register to vote. It was first celebrated in 2012 and since then, nearly 3 million voters across all 50 states have registered to vote on the date, the site states.
The South Carolina State Election Commission posted the full list of deadlines for registering to vote in the Nov. 3 election as well as voting absentee.
The deadline to register to vote in person at the general election is Oct. 2 at 5 p.m.
You have until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 4 to register to vote online, by fax or by email for the general election.
If you are registering to vote by mail, your registration must be postmarked by Oct. 5.
To apply for an absentee ballot by mail, you should apply at least two weeks prior to Election Day to allow adequate time for you to receive your ballot and return it so that it reaches the state election office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Otherwise, you run the risk of your vote not being counted if it misses the deadline.
The deadline for a voter or authorized representative to return an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on Oct. 30. An authorized representative acts on behalf of a voter who is unable to go to the polls because of an illness or disability.
You can vote absentee in person as late as 5 p.m. on Nov. 2, the day before Election Day.
