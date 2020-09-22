Walmart donates $50K to the Lowcountry Food Bank

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Walmart representatives made a $50,000 donation to the Lowcountry Food Bank Tuesday morning in support of Hunger Action Month.
“Here at the Lowcountry Food Bank, and the 200 food banks in our country that make up the Feeding America network, are trying to bring awareness to the fact that hunger is a reality. Because if people are aware they can take action," President and CEO of the Lowcountry Food Bank Pat Walker said.
During Tuesday’s presentation, Walmart also shared a special “thank you” message from Lowcountry native Darius Rucker who thanked the food bank employees for helping our neighbors in need.
Walker said the donation will help provide more than 300,000 meals to people who are food insecure, which is especially important this year.
“There is a tremendous difference with the pandemic this year,” she said. “We’ve seen a 458 percent increase of people walking in our door, a 58 percent increase across our states and that amounts to nearly a quarter of a million people in our state who don’t know where there next meal is coming from.”
She encourages anyone to check out their website to see how they can help neighbors in need.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.