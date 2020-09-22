Welcome to Fall y’all!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fall officially begins at 9:30 this morning and it will definitely feel like Fall today. We expect a sunny sky today with a lighter breeze. High temperatures today will top out in the mid 70s this afternoon. Temperatures will begin to warm back up a bit later this week as clouds increase and the chance of a few showers return to the forecast by Friday.
A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for today’s lunch time high tide. Tide levels will be significantly lower today compared to previous days. Minor flooding is possible between Noon and 2 PM. High tide in the Charleston Harbor is at 12:56 this afternoon.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 79.
THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 81.
FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 82.
SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 83.
SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 82.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.