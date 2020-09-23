CCSD board members calling for teacher hazard pay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple Charleston County School District leaders say they want to look at providing hazard pay for teachers and essential workers who are currently working in-person.
CCSD board member Chris Collins said he plans to bring forward a hazard pay plan for teachers during the next board meeting on Sept. 28.
“There’s no hazard pay for teachers right now, there’s no incentives, there’s no bonuses,” Collins said. “Just like a job if you’re working overtime or in extreme conditions, they should have an incentive to be there.”
Collins said he wants the district to help teachers use the money to pay for any additional costs they have because of the pandemic.
“We want to incentivize them so that they can get whatever safety measures that they want,” Collins said. “They can buy all of the sanitizer that they want, they can get any kind of protective devices that they want.”
This week, the South Carolina House decided to hold off on a bill that would provide teacher pay increases.
Because of this, Board member Kevin Hollinshead said the biggest challenge facing a hazard pay plan is finding the funding on the district level.
“We have to see where we will find that money to supply that. We spent millions of dollars outfitting the schools for the PPE and that will have to be in the cost that’s in cured by the district,” Hollinshead said. “We talked about outfitting the schools but we never talked about how to compensate employees for their being involved in this hazard area right now, we are in uncharted territory.”
CCSD’s COVID-19 dashboard reports 26 cases district-wide last week and seven through Tuesday of this week. CCSD representative Andy Pruitt said the district does not break down how many of those cases are students versus teachers and other in-person employees.
