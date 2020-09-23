Colleton County Sheriff’s Office: ‘Trunk or Treat’ canceled this year

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that this year’s Trunk or Treat festivities will not occur.
They attributed the cancellation to the uncertainty about the trending pattern of the coronavirus.
A tweet from the Sheriff’s Office said "it was a hard decision to make, however, this is the right decision to ensure the community’s well-being.”
The tweet also said the Sheriff’s Office is looking forward to holding the event next year for Halloween of 2021.
