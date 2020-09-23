Coroner releases name of driver killed in Goose Creek crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the name of a second driver who has died after an accident in Goose Creek Saturday.
Kelli Lin Arrazola, 45, the front passenger of the BMW, died at the scene in the two-vehicle crash, according to Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver.
Jeanine Lee Anne Metts, 51, was the driver of the Yukon and the coroners office say she succumbed to her wounds Tuesday while being treated at MUSC.
Police say Metts had two small children in her vehicle at the time of the crash and they remain hospitalized as of Monday.
