Deputies arrest man in fatal McClellanville shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a 21-year-old man has been charged in a fatal shooting earlier this month in McClellanville.
Anthony Simmons-Dunmeyer is charged with murder in a Sept. 2 shooting on Old Georgetown Road.
Capt. Roger Antonio said Simmons-Dunmeyer was arrested Wednesday.
The victim, 20-year-old Manuel Foy, died at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
Deputies responded to the 8500 block of Old Georgetown Road at approximately 10 a.m. on Sept. 3 where a man’s body had been found in a vehicle parked in a yard.
Antonio said investigators say the shooting happened the night before they responded to the scene.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.