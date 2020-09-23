Deputies searching for vehicle in suspicious death investigation

Deputies searching for vehicle in suspicious death investigation
Deputies are searching for information on the owner or driver of this Chevrolet SUV. (Source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips | September 23, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT - Updated September 23 at 9:26 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a vehicle seen in the area of a suspicious death in Lincolnville.

Deputies say a silver or mocha-colored Chevrolet SUV was spotted in the area ahead of a Jeep Wrangler at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 9. A short time later, the SUV was spotted leaving the area from the direction of where the Jeep was located with a man’s body inside, according to Capt. Roger Antonio.

Deputies are looking for information about the owner or driver of the Chevrolet.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-670-1183 or bgoldstein@charlestoncounty.org. For after-hours, contact 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.