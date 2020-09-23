Deputies searching for vehicle in suspicious death investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a vehicle seen in the area of a suspicious death in Lincolnville.
Deputies say a silver or mocha-colored Chevrolet SUV was spotted in the area ahead of a Jeep Wrangler at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 9. A short time later, the SUV was spotted leaving the area from the direction of where the Jeep was located with a man’s body inside, according to Capt. Roger Antonio.
Deputies are looking for information about the owner or driver of the Chevrolet.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-670-1183 or bgoldstein@charlestoncounty.org. For after-hours, contact 843-743-7200.
