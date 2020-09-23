Dorchester District 2 to continue hybrid model for 2 more weeks

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District 2 officials announced Wednesday they will continue their hybrid model for a two-week cycle beginning Oct. 5.
The district sent out a letter to parents stating metrics released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday showed Dorchester County has “medium recent disease activity.” That classification is based on an average of incidence rate, trend in incidence rate and percent positive rate, according to the DHEC report.
The decision means that instruction will continue in the hybrid model for an additional two weeks.
The district said it will continue to monitor the level of disease activity in case any shifts require changes in their plans.
