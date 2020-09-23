Dorchester District 2 food service provider changing menu after school lunch concerns

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the food service provider for Dorchester District Two say they making changes following complaints over the school lunch served to students on Monday.
Sodexo District Manager Larry Wilson says the concerns are valid. He says there were a collection of mishaps and the company takes full responsibility.
Wilson says the leadership at DD2 has made clear what the expectations are and they have systems in place to make sure the mishaps don’t happen again. He says the food Sodexo offer has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic when it comes to the selection and how it’s served to students.
Wilson says the supply chain is not able to keep up with their immediate requests due to the pandemic.
Sodexo is considering what children like and they will be offering more of what they call “comfort food” items like spaghetti, chicken nuggets and pizza, he said.
Wilson says they are getting more food on site now and they are working to refine the menus for student lunches.
Under normal circumstances, Sodexo would offer students multiple lunch options with different entre choices each day, officials say. Wilson says through the emergency feeding program, which is underway right now, students are delivered pre-packaged lunches to their classrooms.
DD2 officials say school lunches are free for all students until Dec. 31. A U.S. Department of Agriculture Grant is funding them through its coronavirus support resources.
Wilson says students have enough on their minds and they shouldn’t have to worry about what’s for lunch. He says they are committed to providing a nutritious breakfast and lunch.
This is the first year Sodexo is the food vendor for DD2 schools.
DD2 spokesperson Pat Raynor says district staff conducted research for several years and aimed to improve menu selections and increase student participation in lunch through this new vendor. Raynor says when the director of Food and Nutrition retired at the end of last school year the district saw it as an opportunity to outsource school food.
Sodexo says they are working closely with the onsite teams to better meet expectations.
