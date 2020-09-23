Downtown business plaza to be completely renovated

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Developers at an East Bay Street business plaza say they are looking to bring in new tenants after a complete reconstruction.
The business plaza at 480 East Bay St. says they will be reconstructing their buildings and adding a seating area.
City of Charleston’s Planning Director Jacob Lindsey says there are several open retail spaces, some of which have been vacant for many years. Owners say they are requesting approval to change that at Wednesday’s Board of Architectural Review meeting.
In an effort to bring in more businesses, like retail, restaurants and office spaces, the owners say they are looking to completely reconstruct the outside, and add a new plaza to the area that was previously part of the parking lot.
Lindsey says some of these spaces have been vacant for as many as 10 years.
“It is an improvement to a property that has really been derelict for a while,” Lindsey said. “So, this is an improvement that we really think would be a great thing for the city, and could hopefully get some new retail and office space on East Bay Street.”
Lindsey says Rivers Enterprises are the owners of not only the property in question, but also the office building adjacent to the plaza. Rivers Enterprises says they are looking to create more of a campus atmosphere by revamping the plaza.
Lindsey says this entire project could be complete within 12 months.
The BAR says their meeting will be at 4:30 and can be found over zoom.
They say the Webinar ID# is 892 2136 9033 and the meeting will be recorded.
The BAR says the meeting can also be accessed via phone, by calling 312-626-6799.
