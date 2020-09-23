FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm up on the way; chance for rain returns Friday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures will rise over the coming days as winds shift out of the south. Temperatures overnight will cool to near 60 degrees so tomorrow morning won’t feel as cool as this morning. Highs tomorrow will rise back to the 80s, more seasonable with a few clouds. As moisture from Beta’s remnants track closer through the end of the week the chance for rain will increase along with the humidity. We aren’t expecting a lot of rain, but some areas may pick up close to 1 inch Friday through Sunday. Another coastal flood advisory is possible tomorrow afternoon around 3 pm, but the tides are running lower than last week. Still minor flooding can’t be ruled out.