LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: AARP talks about voting concerns for seniors including safety, deadlines and guidelines.

“You have to remember also the 2020 election is the first time that South Carolina voters will use the new touchscreen ballot machines in a general election so there’s going to be maybe a little bit of confusion for folks on how to do that,” Cobb said. “If they vote in person, making sure that they use the social distancing that we’ve gotten used to -- wearing masks. Make sure you take your own pen to sign in on the precinct roster when you sign in to vote, and be respectful of the poll managers and poll workers. They’ll give you a cotton swab so you won’t have to touch the machine and those machines are being cleaned hourly.”