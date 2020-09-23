Groups call for release, mentorship for boys accused of attacking Charleston journalist

“We are seeking the immediate release of these two young boys so that we can begin the journey to healing and to wholeness,” a spokesperson for the group The Phoenix Project said during the news conference. “We have collectively decided to take on the responsibility of their mentorship and their growth and development. As with every member of our communities, we wish for their success educationally, emotionally, socially and economically. We can understand and fully appreciate your need for law and order. However, we see a greater need for humanity, compassion and respect. These mothers need our full support and we intend to offer it fervently and make certain that these children are not put in a perpetual cycle, a cycle which does not create an environment conducive to them growing as productive men in our society.”