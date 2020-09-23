MUSC hosts National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC is partnering with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to host a virtual ceremony recognizing those who have died by homicide.
The ceremony will be held by the Survivors of Homicide Support Group, a collaborative program between the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office of Victim Assistance and the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at MUSC.
The ceremony will be held Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Friday marks the fourteenth annual observance of the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.
Click here to learn more or participate in the ceremony.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.