Officials: 1 hurt after structure fire at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officials said a structure fire at a Myrtle Beach hotel has been contained, but crews are still asking residents and visitors to avoid the area.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said it received a call to the Holiday Sands South on South Ocean Boulevard in response to the fire.
Cpt. Jonathan Evans with MBFD said the fire was was contained to one unit on the top floor. One person was also reported to have minor injuries, according to Evans.
Crews were able to contain the fire, and it remains under investigation by MBFD.
