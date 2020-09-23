Police respond to crash involving motorcycle, vehicle near protest march

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in downtown Charleston Wednesday night.
The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Meeting Street.
It happened near the route of marchers who earlier gathered in Marion Square to protest the decision by a Kentucky grand jury not to indict Louisville Police in the death of Breonna Taylor.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.