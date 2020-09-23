Police respond to crash involving motorcycle, vehicle near protest march

Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in downtown Charleston Wednesday night. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | September 23, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT - Updated September 23 at 9:16 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in downtown Charleston Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Meeting Street.

It happened near the route of marchers who earlier gathered in Marion Square to protest the decision by a Kentucky grand jury not to indict Louisville Police in the death of Breonna Taylor.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

