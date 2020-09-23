New developments could come to vacant land on Highway 17

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant leaders say they are working to focus future growth in areas near centers of employment and activity as part of the town’s comprehensive plan.
The town says residents could soon see a new Racquet Club and car dealership coming to North Highway 17, just before the Shoppes of Park West.
Mount Pleasant Principal Planner Michele Reed, says the 14.59 acres of land is currently vacant. The proposed land is across the highway from the KOA campground and the Charleston Fun Park and Reed says the only thing that may be on property is an old mobile home.
Reed says before developers can break ground however, the site first must be rezoned by the town from Areawide Business District, to become Areawide Business-2 District.
The planning commission agenda also says the portion of the property that is furthest north, adjacent to the Church at Life Park, is where the automobile dealership would go. Reed says it will need to apply for a Special Exception through the Board of Zoning Appeals in order to operate it.
No other details about the car dealership have been released at this time.
The Planning Commission says their meeting is Wednesday at 5 p.m. and info on how to stream or call in for public comment can be found on the Town of Mount Pleasant’s website.
If the commission approves the recommendation for the rezoning at Wednesday’s meeting, Reed says it will move to the Planning & Development Committee and then Town Council.
The town says the earliest it could be approved by council is Nov. 10.
