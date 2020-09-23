RiverDogs announce Bobblection 2020

For just $30, RiverDogs fans will guarantee to get their hands on their candidate of choice when they arrive. In order to stake a claim to take part in the voting, fans can go online starting at 2pm today and purchase up to 6 tickets to the drive-thru event. Purchasers will have the unique opportunity to “vote” from the vehicles, where they will have to pick a side entering the RiverDogs parking lot, taking their vehicle to the “right” or “left” to select their candidate. Packages can be purchased online, and must be picked up during the Saturday event.