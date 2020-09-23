S.C. reports 613 new cases of COVID-19, 25 confirmed deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said Wednesday 613 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Palmetto State along with 53 probable cases.
The agency reported 25 confirmed deaths and one probable death attributed to the disease.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 138,171, probable cases to 3,515, confirmed deaths to 3,085, and 177 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Monday afternoon.
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
