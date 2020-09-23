S.C. reports 613 new cases of COVID-19, 25 confirmed deaths

By Riley Bean | September 23, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT - Updated September 23 at 2:42 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said Wednesday 613 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Palmetto State along with 53 probable cases.

The agency reported 25 confirmed deaths and one probable death attributed to the disease.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 138,171, probable cases to 3,515, confirmed deaths to 3,085, and 177 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,293,940
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 5,592
Percent Positive in latest test results 11.0%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Monday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,454 78
Berkeley County 5,292 84
Charleston County 15,363 240
Colleton County 984 41
Dorchester County 3,969 86
Georgetown County 1,751 38
Orangeburg County 3,034 121
Williamsburg County 1,249 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID-19_Case_and_Probable_... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

COVID19-Death-Summary_9-23-... by Live 5 News



