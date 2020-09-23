SCDOR: Tax preparer arrested for assisting with false returns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Revenue agents say they arrested a North Charleston tax preparer.
SCDOR says they have arrested Serge Lajeunesse, 40, owner of Tax United LLC, and charged him with 14 counts of willfully making false South Carolina income tax returns for others Wednesday.
Arrest warrants state, Lajeunesse prepared false tax documents totaling $414,000 in false expenses and deductions for various customers without their knowledge or consent from 2015 to 2019.
SCDOR says the false expenses and deductions included business expenses, taxes, charitable contributions and unreimbursed employee expenses.
If convicted, SCDOR says Lajeunesse faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $500 fine per count.
Lajeunesse is being held in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
