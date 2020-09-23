SCDOT: Isle of Palms can’t ban parking along Palms Blvd.

The vote of Council last night was to move forward with the elimination of parking on the land-side of Palm Boulevard between 21st and 40th pending approval from SCDOT. The sole focus behind this decision was to improve safety conditions for residents and visitors alike. We received correspondence from SCDOT reinforcing its position that municipalities are free to regulate parking along its rights-of-way, however, the elimination of parking is not allowed unless the City can provide convincing documentation of a valid threat to public safety. The city looks forward to continuing to work with SCDOT to address pedestrian and vehicular safety.