Troopers: Car goes through two fences, lands in ditch in Dorchester Co. crash

By Riley Bean | September 23, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT - Updated September 23 at 11:47 AM

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says that a Jeep has been involved in a serious crash in Dorchester County.

Troopers say they received a call at 8:03 a.m. in regards to a jeep that had crashed on Delemar Highway.

Highway patrol ways that the Jeep when off the road, hit a pole, and went through two fences before crashing in a ditch near SC-165 intersection.

Troopers say a tow-truck was called to the scene, but there is still no word as to whether anyone was injured or transported to a hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

